Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 5,920 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 287.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $195.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.20. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $164.57 and a 1-year high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

