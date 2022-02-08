Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 44,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,729 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,981 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,252,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,939,000 after acquiring an additional 358,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,108,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,969,000 after acquiring an additional 232,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

