Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,410 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 563.4% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 63,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 43.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 333,240 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,279,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $683,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 109.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBT. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

GBT opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

