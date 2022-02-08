Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,847 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Chewy by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 28,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,542,930.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 276,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,834 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,291.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

