Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,847 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Chewy by 5,903.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,444 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,467,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Chewy by 606.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 501,682 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chewy by 143.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 661,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,696,000 after purchasing an additional 389,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 26.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,801,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,694,000 after purchasing an additional 377,614 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star purchased 26,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.72 per share, with a total value of $1,497,642.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,834 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,291.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.05. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

