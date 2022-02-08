Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 310.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $145,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $476.55 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $375.06 and a 1-year high of $559.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $518.19 and a 200-day moving average of $487.99.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.