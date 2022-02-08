Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Black Knight by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Black Knight by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $87.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

