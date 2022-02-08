Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 33,867 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,867 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.20%.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 in the last ninety days. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.