Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,034,000 after buying an additional 145,340 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,871,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,064,000 after purchasing an additional 702,828 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,847,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,908,000 after purchasing an additional 55,514 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,658,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,666,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

PNM Resources stock opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.22%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

