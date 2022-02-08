Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 633.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 12,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB stock opened at $185.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.99 and a 200-day moving average of $197.95. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.99 and a 12-month high of $212.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.