Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.750-$9.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HUBB opened at $185.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $160.99 and a 52-week high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hubbell stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

