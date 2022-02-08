HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Position Cut by North Peak Capital Management LLC

North Peak Capital Management LLC decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,925 shares during the quarter. HubSpot accounts for approximately 14.1% of North Peak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. North Peak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of HubSpot worth $109,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $479.48. The company had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,235. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $589.66 and a 200 day moving average of $673.52. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of -287.96 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $773.36.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

