Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HBM. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 960,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 166,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

