Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $10.87 Million Stock Holdings in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,114,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 6.78% of Slam worth $10,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 3rd quarter valued at $891,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 3rd quarter valued at $702,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slam by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 69,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,494,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,094,000.

Shares of SLAM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,268. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.74.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

