Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $11.56 Million Investment in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 469,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Tronox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROX stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.47. 3,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,751. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

