Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.50. Hudson Pacific Properties posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HPP. KeyCorp cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

HPP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.57. 729,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $30.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.2% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 370,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 27,909 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $1,008,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after buying an additional 84,673 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.