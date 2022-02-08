Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGCB opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

