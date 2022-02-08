Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 200,127 Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 accounts for about 0.6% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCB. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter worth $504,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCB opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

