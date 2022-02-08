Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Buys Shares of 51,111 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 51,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 46.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 23.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 34.4% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at $86,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II alerts:

MUDS opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.