Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Trepont Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 146,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 46,711 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TACA opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

