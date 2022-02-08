Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.49. 51,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,644. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.