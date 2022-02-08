I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Down 4.4%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.96. 7,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 800,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63.
I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
