I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Down 4.4%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.96. 7,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 800,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the second quarter worth $1,133,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in I-Mab by 1,020.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,428,000 after buying an additional 1,631,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the second quarter worth $2,375,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in I-Mab by 4.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

