IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $129.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $119.20 and a 52 week high of $179.12.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.64% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $597,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

