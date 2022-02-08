ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,887.00

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market cap of $39,536.33 and approximately $17,887.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ICE ROCK MINING Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

Buying and Selling ICE ROCK MINING

