ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

ICL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered ICL Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICL Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $9.61 on Monday. ICL Group has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,335,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,319,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 160,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,779,000 after buying an additional 9,678,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

