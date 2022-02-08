ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.550-$9.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.43 billion-$5.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.ICON Public also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.550-$11.950 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on ICON Public from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.67.

Shares of ICLR traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,528. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.45 and a 200 day moving average of $268.43. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $168.76 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

