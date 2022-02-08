ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $268.43

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $268.43 and traded as high as $272.47. ICON Public shares last traded at $268.24, with a volume of 345,485 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICLR. Barclays reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Get ICON Public alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.43. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth $1,097,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth $1,893,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 223.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 156.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

ICON Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.