ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.550-$9.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.43 billion-$5.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.ICON Public also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.550-$11.950 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.23. The company had a trading volume of 307,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.43. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $168.76 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Get ICON Public alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ICLR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.67.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.