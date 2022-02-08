IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam decreased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in IDEX were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

NYSE IEX opened at $197.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $190.95 and a 52-week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.09.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.