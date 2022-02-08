IG Group (LON:IGG) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

IG Group (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,210 ($16.36) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IGG. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.52) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IG Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.81).

LON:IGG opened at GBX 775 ($10.48) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 804.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 829.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 742 ($10.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 960 ($12.98).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

