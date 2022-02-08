Illuvium (ILV) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $45.11 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $675.99 or 0.01570774 BTC on major exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $434.59 million and approximately $45.11 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.97 or 0.07075499 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,952.70 or 0.99807912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00052362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00054770 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

