Impinj (PI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Impinj to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PI opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.48.

Get Impinj alerts:

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $413,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $54,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,010,827 shares of company stock valued at $79,130,883 over the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.