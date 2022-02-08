Impinj (PI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Impinj to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PI opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.48.
In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $413,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $54,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,010,827 shares of company stock valued at $79,130,883 over the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.
Impinj Company Profile
IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.
