Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Issues Earnings Results

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,927. Incyte has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on INCY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

In other Incyte news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 350,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,031 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Incyte stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,387 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Incyte worth $51,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.