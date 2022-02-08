Indexed Finance Price Up 163.3% Over Last Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $60,046.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 163.3% higher against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.72 or 0.00008439 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00049092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.26 or 0.07053106 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,083.84 or 0.99904273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00052149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00055755 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.