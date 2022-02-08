Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Shares Acquired by Yaupon Capital Management LP

Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 601.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,319 shares during the quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.56% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEA. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 323.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Eber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $144,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,068 shares of company stock worth $171,331 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:IEA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,867. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The stock has a market cap of $462.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $697.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

