ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target Raised to €10.90

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price target upped by Barclays from €10.70 ($12.30) to €10.90 ($12.53) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.24) to €15.40 ($17.70) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ING Groep from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.96.

ING opened at $15.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,032,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,379,000 after acquiring an additional 110,727 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

