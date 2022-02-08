Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Ingevity posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ingevity.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

NYSE NGVT opened at $64.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.90. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Ingevity by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 847,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,768,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ingevity by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ingevity by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,250,000 after buying an additional 45,113 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 60.4% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,764,000 after buying an additional 267,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 698,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,103,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

