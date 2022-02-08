Innova (INN) Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $218,294.93 and $30.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Innova has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Innova

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

