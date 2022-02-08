Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 6.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Innoviva by 39.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Innoviva by 11.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Innoviva by 1.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Innoviva by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.
Innoviva stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a current ratio of 75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.51.
Innoviva Profile
Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.
