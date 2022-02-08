Insider Buying: Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Buys 148,956 Shares of Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 148,956 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $1,920,042.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 127 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,714.50.
  • On Monday, January 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,826 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,651.00.
  • On Friday, January 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 20,497 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $281,833.75.
  • On Wednesday, January 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,588 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $362,070.20.
  • On Tuesday, January 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,354 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $19,294.50.
  • On Wednesday, December 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 91,247 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,447.21.
  • On Monday, December 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 36,527 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $492,749.23.

Shares of NYSE ALTG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,054. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.13. The company has a market cap of $443.37 million, a PE ratio of -17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.80. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALTG shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 309,352 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,189,000 after purchasing an additional 224,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 201,609 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,596,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after buying an additional 119,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

