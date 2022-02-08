Insider Selling: Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
IPI traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 141,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $52.91.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.
About Intrepid Potash
Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
