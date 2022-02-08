Insider Selling: Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

IPI traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 141,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $52.91.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after buying an additional 136,245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after buying an additional 55,584 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after buying an additional 115,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 17,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.