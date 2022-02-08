Insider Selling: Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) SVP Sells 4,881 Shares of Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $165,709.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MUR stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.38. 2,306,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -62.74 and a beta of 2.72. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 75,888 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1,233.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 322,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 226,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

