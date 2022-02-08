Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Kristen Marie Williams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 21st, Kristen Marie Williams sold 200 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $13,082.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40.
Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $63.70. The stock had a trading volume of 282,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,010. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.48.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 27.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 169,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 7.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.
About Pacira BioSciences
Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.
