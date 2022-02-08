Insider Selling: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Sells 4,095 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $172.63. 4,621,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,115,036. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.80 and a 200 day moving average of $189.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $234,743,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

