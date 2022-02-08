Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $145.00.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.88.
Shares of NTLA opened at $97.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.32. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $202.73.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
