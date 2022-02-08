InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives $79.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on IHG. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHG opened at $66.91 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $75.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.74.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

