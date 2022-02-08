Interfor (TSE:IFP) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Interfor alerts:

TSE IFP opened at C$36.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$22.75 and a twelve month high of C$44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.66.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$675.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 9.3399995 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$265,510.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at C$361,547.34.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.