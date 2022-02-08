International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (IAG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.97) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.97) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.43) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.97) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.30) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 207 ($2.80).

IAG stock opened at GBX 164.82 ($2.23) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 122.06 ($1.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 222.10 ($3.00). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 148.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

