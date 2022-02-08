Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ITRK. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($89.30) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intertek Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($86.54) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($75.05) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,688.43 ($76.92).

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 5,246 ($70.94) on Tuesday. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 4,724 ($63.88) and a one year high of GBX 6,306 ($85.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,499.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,330.93. The firm has a market cap of £8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

