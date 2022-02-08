Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Price Target Raised to €2.70 at Credit Suisse Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from €2.50 ($2.87) to €2.70 ($3.10) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ISNPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $18.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $18.81.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

